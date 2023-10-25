A group of friends began playing croquet in Spring 2022 at the Cae Geufron ground of Aberystwyth Cricket Club.
Now, with the support of the cricket club, and expanded numbers, a proper club has been formed.
The club, named Aberystwyth Croquet Club, has become an official member-club of the Croquet Association and is listed on its website.
Croquet is an enjoyable undemanding outdoor sport requiring skill and tactics that anyone can learn to play. It can be as competitive or not as players wish to make it.
The club is hoping to welcome more new members at the start of next season, and will be organising taster sessions for prospective members.