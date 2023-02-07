Penparcau A were victors in the Ceredigion Snooker League KO Singles Team competition.
The team of Gareth Davies, Rhydian ap Owen and George Lewis overcame the challenge of Aberaeron B’s Adrian Williams, Jon James and Daryl Walters in the final thanks to some exceptional potting by Rhydian.
Penparcau A defeated Rhydlewis, Penparcau C and Llanarth A on their way to the final of a competition which kicked off back in late October.
Division One Standings
|P
|W
|L
|Pts
|Penparcau A
|10
|10
|0
|73
|Aberaeron C
|10
|6
|4
|51
|Aberaeron A
|9
|6
|3
|50
|Felindre A
|8
|6
|2
|38
|Penparcau B
|10
|5
|5
|38
|Aberaeron B
|10
|2
|8
|37
|Llanarth
|9
|1
|8
|27
|Rhydlewis
|8
|1
|7
|19
Division Two Standings
|P
|W
|L
|Pts
|Felindre B
|13
|8
|5
|67
|Penparcau C
|12
|7
|5
|62
|Llanon
|12
|9
|3
|61
|Aberaeron E
|11
|9
|2
|60
|Beulah A
|12
|8
|4
|60
|Felindre C
|12
|7
|5
|58
|Beulah B
|13
|5
|8
|58
|Aberaeron D
|13
|6
|7
|57
|Felindre D
|13
|3
|10
|51
|Llanarth B
|13
|0
|13
|24