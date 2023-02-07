Penparcau A were victors in the Ceredigion Snooker League KO Singles Team competition.

The team of Gareth Davies, Rhydian ap Owen and George Lewis overcame the challenge of Aberaeron B’s Adrian Williams, Jon James and Daryl Walters in the final thanks to some exceptional potting by Rhydian.

Penparcau A defeated Rhydlewis, Penparcau C and Llanarth A on their way to the final of a competition which kicked off back in late October.

Division One Standings

PWLPts
Penparcau A1010073
Aberaeron C106451
Aberaeron A96350
Felindre A86238
Penparcau B105538
Aberaeron B102837
Llanarth91827
Rhydlewis81719

Division Two Standings

PWLPts
Felindre B138567
Penparcau C127562
Llanon129361
Aberaeron E119260
Beulah A128460
Felindre C127558
Beulah B135858
Aberaeron D136757
Felindre D1331051
Llanarth B1301324