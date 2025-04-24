AN Aberystwyth-based veterans football club has become one of the latest clubs to win a share of £400,000 in community sports funding from the Cash4Clubs charitable initiative.
Wales Armed Forces Veterans FC won the vital £2,000 Flutter funding – allowing them to buy new kit, better balls and given a “the shot in the arm” to its bid to take on the world at next year’s Veterans World Cup.
The charity sports club – which has around 25 players, all of whom have served in the armed services – will now be able to afford better equipment and have specially designed kits in Welsh colours.
Organisers say the ‘Cash4Clubs’ grant has helped take players at the club – which was set up last year – from a “rag-tag operation” to something the nation can be proud of.
Welcoming the funding, constituency MP Ben Lake (Ceredigion Preseli) said: "Wales Armed Forces Veterans FC is a great asset to Ceredigion's community.
“This club does tremendous work in helping veterans reconnect and thrive after their service, offering a sporting voice and a chance to focus on the future.
“This funding allows this work to continue and expand, and I can only recommend that more local clubs follow their lead and apply to Cash4Clubs for as many people as possible in our community can benefit.”
Captain Colin Jones, chair of the club, said: “The Flutter grant has been invaluable and has helped make us something that Wales can be proud of as we go to the Veterans World Cup next year.
“The Wales Armed Forces Veterans Football Club was set up last October, marking a significant milestone for the veteran community in Wales and the rest of the UK.
"This team offers a sporting voice and a chance to focus on the future, especially for those who have faced mental challenges due to past traumatic experiences. With a strong sense of camaraderie, teamwork, and pride, this club helps veterans reconnect and thrive after their service.
“We started out with absolutely no funding, but we have big ambitions, and this grant marks the first step in our mission to achieve them. We’ve gone from rag tag to looking professional.”
The team, who are nicknamed the ‘Dragon Warriors’, is made up of veterans from across the country – some of whom suffer from PTSD while in the RAF, Army or Navy – and Captain Colin said the club “gives a real sense of belonging to their players”.
The players, who are in their 30s and 40s, have a mixed ability – with some having played semi-professional football before.
In September next year, teams from around the globe – including the United States, Nepal, England and Germany will head to Warwick University for the first Veterans World Cup.
But before that, the Dragon Warriors will take on Jamaica in a friendly on May 4 at the Leckwith Sports Arena in Cardiff.
Captain Jones, a former general manager of Aberystwyth Town Football Club, said: “When we first started, we only had 12 shirts for 15 players and didn't have a medical strip, now thanks to funding like this we can proudly go into the World Cup as a proper outfit.
“We’ll give it a real go and you never know how we’ll go but we’ll be proud to be representing our nation.”
Flutter UKI funds Cash4Clubs and has selected 200 winners from across the UK and Ireland as recipients of £2,000 worth of funding to help drive participation in sports and wellbeing, improve facilities and run coaching programmes.
Since the initiative was launched in 2008, nearly £6.5 million has been invested into community sports by Flutter UKI through its brands, which include Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Betting & Gaming PokerStars and tombola.
Last year, over 40,000 people across 50 different sports benefitted from the Cash4Clubs fund.
Almost 85% of those clubs funded were from lower socio-economic groups.
Welcoming the funding, Kevin Harrington, Chief Executive of Flutter UKI, said: “The Cash4Clubs initiative is a key part of our group’s global commitment to improve the lives of 10 million people in the communities where we operate by 2030 as part of our Positive Impact Plan. Community clubs are the bedrock of sport in the UK and Ireland, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help these smaller organisations continue to make a big difference to people’s lives.
“Last year we doubled our funding from £200,000 to £400,000 after receiving so many applications. The number of clubs needing financial assistance continues to grow, which indicates the real value these grants have for local grassroots organisations, many of which are existing on a shoestring.”
Sported’s head of marketing Mark Woods said: “"More than 700 clubs from across the UK and Ireland, spanning a massive variety of sports, submitted applications for the scheme and our priority was to support recipients delivering real impacts into their communities.
“So many of these groups are addressing barriers to participation to ensure that no-one is excluded from sport and physical activity due to financial, societal or physical challenges.
“But we know every penny is precious in what they do. The funds provided through Cash4Clubs underline the huge impact which even a modest grant can have on these organisations, and it will make a difference to the people they serve."
Applications for next year’s round of grant funding will open later this year. For more information please visit https://cash-4-clubs.com/