Popular harness racing fixture returns to its rightful home

Tregaron Trotting Club welcome the return of the prestigious Welsh Classic fixture on 2-3 July.

The popular event has been cancelled and relocated over the last two years due to the Covid pandemic and the club is looking forward to having the event back on home soil on the fields at Dolyrychain, Pontrhydfendigaid.

The meeting has attracted over 220 horses from across the UK along with several Irish entries who will be sure to enjoy the celebrations if they can get into the winners enclosure.

One of the main events on Saturday is the Electric Mile Free For All and the six-horse field is sure to provide a thriller.

Can last year’s relocated Welsh Classic winner Live in Star continue his rise to the top of the racing ranks?

The Irish entry IB Magician is an unknown quantity in this company but it would be a long journey if you’re not confident.

However, the one they will all need to beat is Merrington Movinup who put in a mighty performance here at the Spring meeting and is also a previous winner of the Welsh Classic.

The Laidler camp boast the highest number of entries with 15 runners and they have a strong team of horses particularly towards the higher end of the ratings including living legend Evenwood Sonofagun who is no stranger to the Tregaron winners enclosure and he hopes to return there after a successful stint in Canada to become the first ever two-time winner of the Welsh Classic.

Wye Jonny who lost his maiden tag at the May meeting looks well placed for them in the Strata Florida.

The event has also attracted the return of expat Gareth Wyn Dowse who hopes to add some driving success at Tregaron to his exploits in America. Gareth, a Penparcau boy moved to the United States in 2003 to follow his passion for harness racing and now trains in New Jersey.

There will be plenty of other local connections bidding for glory. Alan Jones made the long trip to Appleby earlier in the season with great success and he will be hoping his stable including My Dude can win closer to home.

Tregaron provides the season debut for eye catching prospect I’m No Rogue and Penuwch trainer Mike Evans. Connections of Ceiron Vickey would be thrilled to get into the winners enclosure and their interesting placing of her in a recent Free for All show they have great confidence in her ability.