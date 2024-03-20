Chasing him down will be Casey Jay Coleman and Lorcan Moore who are no strangers to the series after tackling last year's championship in a Fiesta. They return equipped with a Peugeot 208 and will be aiming to add to their 2023 Ypres Rally win. They will be playing their bonus-point inducing Joker, offering up to five bonus points per round. Kalum Graffin will contest his first multi-venue event in the UK and at just 17 years old, is one of the youngest in the series. With co-driver Richard Crozier, Graffin has added the Junior BRC title to his plans this season as well as the Stellantis Cup.