Organisers of the JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion have announced the event has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Motorsport UK Environmental Sustainability Award.
Established in 2012, the award was created to acknowledge a truly exceptional achievement or contribution towards environmental responsibility and active promotion of sustainability within motorsport activities, events and communications.
The achievement places Rali Ceredigion amongst illustrious company, alongside previous winners that include Williams Advanced Engineering, Silverstone Circuit, Rally for Wales, Lord Drayson and last year’s winners Extreme E, the ground-breaking global championship featuring electric off-road vehicles.
Motorsport UK Chairman David Richards CBE said: “The Environmental Sustainability Award is testament to Rali Ceredigion’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and the organiser’s efforts to integrate sustainable practices.
“Their dedication to preserving the beautiful landscapes of Ceredigion and its surroundings, while still offering competitors and spectators thrilling experiences, showcases the harmonious coexistence of motorsport and environmental sustainability.”
Chairman of the JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion organising committee Phil Pugh was understandably delighted to receive news about the award: “We fully appreciate how fortunate we are to be able to run our event in such a beautiful part of the world. And we don’t take this privilege for granted.
“From the first time the event was held in 2019, we have focussed on sustainability. Each year, working together with our partners, we have explored new opportunities to decarbonise our event, implementing initiatives that will further reduce our impact on the environment, support local communities and educate people on options for lower-carbon transport.
“Therefore, winning the Motorsport UK Environmental Sustainability Award means a great deal us. To that end, I have to thank and commend the organising team for taking our commitment to sustainability and the environment to their hearts and for ensuring it stays paramount in everything we do.”
Such has been Rali Ceredigion’s commitment to sustainability, following the 2023 event it became the first UK rally to be awarded two-star FIA Environmental Accreditation.
The Motorsport UK Environmental Sustainability award will be presented at the governing body’s annual ‘Night of Champions’ that takes place at the Royal Automobile Club, Pall Mall on the evening of Saturday 27th January 2024.