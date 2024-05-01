THE annual Ras y Barcud races, held in Devil’s Bridge, send a shudder down the spine of many runners due to their rough terrain and steep climbs and steeper descents but over 120 runners took on the challenge this year in the traditional 13 mile half marathon and the metric half marathon – 13km.
In the half marathon Owain Schiavone led the Aber contigent home in a time of 1.41.00 while Dave Powell secured 2nd in his age category in a time of 2.03.20 and Balazs Pinter secured 3rd in his category in a time of 2.08.00.
Will Lerigo crossed the finish line in 2.16.12 with Dave Humphreys finishing in 2.41.13 and Mark Bloomfield competing the course in 2.52.46. Owain, Dave Powell, Dave Humphreys and Will secured silver medals in their respective categories in the West Wales championship.
In the metric half marathon Gancho Slavov finished in 1.08.36 with Louise Barker in 1.15.51 and Stephen Thomas close behind in 1.16.40.
Clive Williams crossed the finish line in 1.25.43, Michael Harris 1.26.36 and Kevin Holland in 1.27.47. Cameron Pope completed the course in 1.34.38, Michelle Totterdell in 1.37.40 and Jane Butler finished in 1.44.37.
Another tough day out according to Owain Schiavone: “This is another one of those great races that takes advantage of the fantastic terrain we have in Ceredigion. One thing about running in this area is that you know you're going to find some hills, and there are certainly some crackers in this race.
“But the weather was dry and scenery spectacular so no complaints from me. It was also fantastic to see such a high quality field of runners competing for Welsh titles on our doorstep.”
The annual Coed y Brenin Goldrush is an 8.5 mile trail race over a beautiful but tough course at Coed Y Brenin, Dolgellau.
As one would expect considering the local terrain it is very hilly with some steep climbs and descents.
Four Aber athletes made the trip northwards with Rhys Jeremiah leading them home in a time of 1.09.28, Damian Sidnell secured another age category win in 1.14.59, with Iain Barber not too far behind in 1.18.52 and Gary Wyn Davies finished in 1.27.42.
There was also a canicross event, an opportunity to run with your dog and Aber’s Nick Thompson and Max finished in 1.27.50, Sara-Kay Purdon and Lily finished in 1.28.48 while Elaine Rowlands and Billy crossed the finish line in 1.47.58.
Damian was very happy with his category win although he was lucky to make it to the finish line: “I really enjoy running at Coed y Brenin - however the run didn't go without incident.
“Not far from from the finish I was opening up the throttle and coming flying down a steep rocky path when a loose rock slid underfoot and I went headlong landing on my chest.
“Luckily I had running gloves on and used my hands to try and avoid contact with loose rocks but one caught my right cheek and the right side of my nose.
“My race bib was torn loose, both knees bruised, a couple of scrapes on my chest and a scrape on my left shoulder.
“I’m grateful to a fellow runner for pausing his own race to help me to my feet, and for his encouraging words.
“Realising there was no major damage, I managed to push on and complete the remaining 3km. Will I be back - of course I will!”