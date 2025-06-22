COMPETITORS enjoyed near perfect conditions for round seven of Clwb Beicio Ystwyth Cycling Club’s Catalina Architecture & Design time trial series on Wednesday.
Riders set off at one-minute intervals to race the clock over the 10-mile Llety Gwyn course—each testing their legs to the limit in this fast-paced event.
The returning Gruffudd Lewis delivered a dominant performance to take a convincing win in 21.32.
Andy Hunt claimed second place after a demanding training week in the Pyrenees, showing great form despite the fatigue.
Adam Hepburn followed closely, rounding out the podium in third.
Ade Price also impressed with a strong ride, clocking a new personal best time.
Next week promises to be a thrilling one for Welsh cycling fans, as Ceredigion hosts some of the UK’s top riders battling for national titles in the National Road Cycling Championships 2025.
The excitement begins on Wednesday, 25th June, with local riders kicking off the action in the 10-mile Cwm Rheidol Time Trial.
For full details on the championship events, visit: Ceredigion’s guide for the National Road Cycling Championships 2025 – Ceredigion County Council
Llety Gwyn 10 TT – Round 7 Results (18/06/25):
1. Gruffudd Lewis – 21:32
2. Andy Hunt – 24:36
3. Adam Hepburn (R) – 24:58
4. Ade Price – 25:16
Timekeepers: Derek Rattray & Elaine Rowlands
Marshall: Andy Davies
