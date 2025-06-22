Lampeter (155-5) lost to Talybont (157-7) by 3 wkts
TaALYBONT came out on top in a tense battle for qualification for the Cara Challenge 20/20 Cup finals day, writes Arif Saad.
On a muggy day, punctuated by several heavy downpours, the players battled through to get a full match played.
Talybont won the toss and put Lampeter in to bat.
It looked a good call when Carwyn Gregson was caught out for 8, having struck two early boundaries and searching for a third.
There followed a top order collapse in the third order as a team hat trick in Phil Abraham’s second over left Lampeter 19/4, a run out of last weekend’s batting hero Wes Roban punctuating two wickets for Phil- Abhi Patel caught and Brynmor Jones bowled.
Jason Thomas and Osian Jones rebuilt the Lampeter innings, taking them to 84 with some lovely strokeplay.
Both fell in quick succession, Anant bowling Osian for 26 and Jestus having Jason caught for 30.
Jason Zed (16) and Rich Thomas (25*) added 42 valuable runs and the lower order fell attempting to hit out - Daryl Davies 8, Arif Saad 1 and Jason Jones 4 - to leave Lampeter all out for 155 in the final over.
A downpour between innings meant the restart was delayed and left slippery conditions for the Lampeter fielders to contend with.
Lampeter felt they were slightly short of a par score, but with a strong bowling attack the game was definitely all to play for.
Daryl Davies struck in the first over, the dangerous Anant knicking a lifter to slip, Carwyn holding a sharp catch and followed up with a wicket in his next over, Ijaz taking on the extra bounce only to be well caught by Zed on the leg side boundary.
Ayush and Sumesh resisted a fiery spell from Gregson and saw off Daryl, to get Rachel’s up past 50, before another great grab from Carwyn, over his head at mid off, accounted for Ayush (37).
Zed having taken that wicket then took a stunning catch, on the slide in the deep, to dismiss Jestus - Richard Thomas the wicket taker.
Momentum started to shift Lampeter’s way with the fall of wickets and when Zed had Sumesh caught by Abhi for 31, Talybont were 98/5 and the game finely poised.
Lampeter looked favourite when Phil was bowled by Jason Thomas for 4, however the deep Talybont batting line-up came to their rescue.
Captain Graison played an assured knock to get them up towards the target, supported by Anup. Graison fell to Jason Thomas in the 18th, edging to the keeper, but with 22 required, Tino struck two boundaries to settle any nerves.
Anup finished matters with a four and a six and Rachel’s celebrated a narrow victory and progress to the finals day to be hosted in Dolgellau.
