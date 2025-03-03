Aberystwyth RFC beat St Clears RFC in their Admiral National League 1 West away match on Saturday 33 - 5, running in five tries, with Carwyn Evans scoring a hat-trick, and the team securing a bonus point win.
On a bright, sunny spring day in Carmarthenshire, Aber put in an excellent defensive display in a closely fought first half, and then cut loose in the second half, fully capitalising on home side errors.
Aber were pinned back from the kick off with St Clears pushing deep into the visitors’ territory. Good Aber clearing kicks relieved the early pressure. Eventually Aber put some phases of play together, bringing their backs into action. The home side defence held firm close to their try line.
Both sides traded penalty kicks to touch in midfield but neither side gained territorial dominance. A solid Aber scrum on St Clears' 10 metre line saw a good three-quarter move and quick ruck ball by the forwards pushed play close to St Clears’ try line and Carwyn Evans crossed for a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Aber’s lineout was performing well and a penalty infringement by St Clears at an Aber maul was kicked to touch. The Aber lineout 15 metres out was cleanly won and passed along the backs allowing Carwyn Evans to break through for his second try, converted by Benjamin.
This stung St Clears into action, and two yellow cards against Aber in quick succession saw the visitors down to 13 players. Excellent defensive work by Aber from home side mauls and rucks close to Aber's try line thwarted all St Clears scoring attempts. The battling Aber scrum held its own close to their try line despite being down two players, and excellent clearing kicks helped the defensive cause.
Half time score: St Clears 0 Aberystwyth 14
On the restart, Aber quickly poached the ball from open play on halfway, and centre Jac Jones broke through on an excellent angled run, beating the full back, and scoring a solo 50 metre try converted by Benjamin. St Clears continued to press hard and would have scored from a break through by their backs if not for a try saving tackle by Aber full back Benjamin.
Aber disrupted a St Clears lineout on halfway and quick ruck ball by Aber released centre Jac Jones to break the defensive line, dash to the line, and excellent support play allowed Charles Thomas to collect the inside pass and score an unconverted try.
St Clears continued to fight hard, and play was soon close to Aber’s try line. Despite valiant defence by Aber, St Clears’ flanker Brandon Davies crossed for an unconverted try. Aber soon reasserted dominance with rucks deep in St Clears’ 22 metres, and a loose ball from the home side was snapped up by Carwyn Evans for his third try, excellently converted by Benjamin.
An excellent defensive display by Aber, and an example of how to capitalise on opposition mistakes with rapid, decisive and fearless counter-attacking. Another bonus point win keeping pressure on the other team at the top of the table.