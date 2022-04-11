Aberystwyth Youth star in only show in town

Aberystwyth Youth 28

Crymych Youth 26

With Aber 1st XV’s game against Llangennech called off because the opposition’s high injury count, this youth encounter became the only show in town – and what a show it was! Aber’s youngsters have had a difficult season and some narrow defeats, and right up to the dying seconds of this game it again looked like being a case of what might have been. But the whole squad can feel proud of the way they performed throughout this game, eventually winning it.

It was a very entertaining, open game to which both sides contributed fully, with no quarter asked nor given. It was very competitive but also very disciplined and controlled on both sides. The skill level on show by Aber reflects the hard work that Wayne Thomas and his coaching team have put in. They have patiently and expertly built this squad into a group that plays its heart out and does not give up until the final whistle is blown.

Aber kicked off with a strong wind at their backs but it was Crymych who were first to score as they launched a counter attack for their left wing to score an unconverted try near the corner.

Aber then found touch with a lovely long range kick and after a few phases of loose play the ball was fed out to left wing Iwan Morris to score Aber’s reply, brilliantly converted by Euros Lloyd.

( Mike Binks ) ( Mike Binks )

This raised their game and they were soon camped in the visitors’ 22 metre area. They were awarded a penalty in a very kickable position after Crymych failed to release a ruck ball but such was their confidence that they elected to go for the corner instead. From the lineout Aber spread the ball to the left and then all the way back across field to the right where winger Efan Davies scored. Another excellent conversion by Euros Lloyd increased their lead to 14 – 5.

Their third try came from a strong run out of defence by No 8 and captain Shane Evans. After a number of phases close to the Crymych line loose head prop Ioan Lewis crashed over for Aber’s third try – again converted by Lloyd. On the stroke of half time Crymych hit back to close the gap with a converted try to 21 – 12 at the interval.

Scoring in the dying seconds of the first half boosted the visitors’ confidence and with the added advantage of the wind at their backs they started the second half by gaining ground with accurate kicks and strong running. They closed the gap further when their full-back ran through some weak tackles to score their third try. The successful conversion brought them to within two points of the hosts at 21 – 19.

( Mike Binks ) ( Mike Binks )

Although Aber defended well and launched some threatening counter attacks, they were unable to get into good positions from which to score. Both teams used their benches and Crymych suffered injuries to a few of their players. One of these injuries meant that scrummages for much of the second half were uncontested. This was a shame as Aber’s pack, although appearing to be lighter, was stronger and pushed the Crymych pack back freely up to that point.

The visitors’ kept up their attacks relentlessly and their final score came from Aber’s desperation in defence as the hosts yielded a penalty try for a high tackle which allowed Crymych to regain the lead at 21 – 26. The pattern of the game remained the same with pressure from the visitors in attack and stout defence from Aber – with occasional counterattacks.

With the clock ticking close to red, Aber were awarded a penalty in mid-field. They went for touch and won the lineout on the opposition 22 metre line. Now it was their turn to apply the pressure and when Crymych gave away a penalty on their five metre line Aber had their last chance to steal the game. The glory went to the hosts’ No 8 Shane Evans. He wisely elected to go for a scrum and when he gathered the ball at the base no one was going to stop the skipper from crossing the line for Aber’s fourth try. This brought them level with the visitors at 26 – 26 with the conversion to come. After succeeding with some difficult conversions already Euros Lloyd was not going to miss this one and he duly kicked this one to take the final score to 28 – 26.