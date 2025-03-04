Pantyffynon 32 Tregaron 41: This league encounter was highly entertaining as both teams did their utmost to play open rugby in the spring sunshine.
In the first half the visitors’ backs played their best rugby of the season as they ran the ball at every occasion with real tempo. The back row interlinked with the midfield to cause havoc in the home defence.
By the thirty fifth minute Tregaron were 24-5 in the lead as they scored four lovely tries to one. The first try was scored by centre Wil Hockenhull and the second by scrum-half Steff Turner.
The third and fourth were scored by backrowers Steve Roberts and Dylan Davies. Rhydian Jones and Huw Bonner kicked one conversion apiece. The home team scored from close range on the twenty and forty minute marks. With a fourteen point lead at the interval the second half should have been a stroll in the park but Panty, to their credit, kept possession for longer periods and gained better field positions.
At times the Tregaronians over played instead of kicking the ball to make their opponents attack from deep. The best try of the contest was scored immediately from the restart, the visiting backs attacked from deep, on the halfway line a kick pass was further kicked ahead along the touchline by centre Rhydian Jones, he outpaced the defence to score in the corner with only inches to spare. Bonner converted from the touchline. The hosts scored immediately from a driving maul.
The sixth try for the Ceredigion outfit was another for Hockenhull as he ripped the home defence to shreds, this time it was Rober Harrison who added the extra points from the tee. At 38-15 with only 20 minutes left the travelling supporters were already celebrating an excellent away win but the Ammanford village side played their best rugby during the last quarter and put extreme pressure on their opponent's defence. They scored three tries and one conversion in this purple patch.
When Tregaron had an opportunity in this period to score, they opted for three points from the boot of Bonner.
All the Cardis present were very happy to hear the final whistle blown and it was a happy journey back to Ceredigion.