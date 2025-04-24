AFTER the warm sunny weather we have had in the last couple of weeks runners would be forgiven for thinking that Spring was on it's way, longer evenings and the staple Ceredigion sunsets should make for a perfect evening run around Nant yr Arian.
However, last Wednesday 16 April, Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners headed up to Nant to take part in the first leg of the Red Kite Challenge summer series and were greeted by chilly conditions and rain as they headed off on a hilly trail course over five miles with 50 runners making up the field.
First home for Aber AC and with a podium finish was Owain Rowlands in a time of 35:07, followed by Shelley Childs with a top ten finish in 37:48; Richard Anthony came home next in a time of 40:33; Iain Barber finished in a time of 44:01; Toby Driver ran the course in 46:29; Bethan Rees the sole female representative finished in 47:40 and Mark Bloomfield in 47:42, Clive Williams completed the Aber AC contingent and finished in 49:26.
Toby hopes to take take part in all of the summer series: "It was a great start to the summer series, a chilly and wet start but the hills soon warmed you up.
“It's not long until the next race in the series at Hafod, which always has a strong turn out from Aber AC."