First home for Aber AC and with a podium finish was Owain Rowlands in a time of 35:07, followed by Shelley Childs with a top ten finish in 37:48; Richard Anthony came home next in a time of 40:33; Iain Barber finished in a time of 44:01; Toby Driver ran the course in 46:29; Bethan Rees the sole female representative finished in 47:40 and Mark Bloomfield in 47:42, Clive Williams completed the Aber AC contingent and finished in 49:26.