Local players on board for Scarlets Academy
SCARLETS have announced the make-up of their contracted Academy squad for the 2022-23 season, and it includes a rising star from Ceredigion.
There are eight new intakes at Parc y Scarlets, including Aberystwyth RFC fly-half Steffan Jac Jones.
He is joined by prop Yestyn Cook (Exiles), second row Will Evans (Exiles), openside Keanu Evans Burry Port RFC), full-back Iori Badham from the Scarlets U16 programme and Isaac Young (hooker), Joe Rees (hooker) and Ioan Lewis (tight-head prop) from the U18s.
Five of the eight are home-grown products who have come through grassroot clubs, colleges and schools within the Scarlets region and impressed during last season’s Academy age-grade games and training.
Meanwhile, the players heading into the second year include Crymych RFC centre Macs Page, who is joined by flanker Will Plessis (Exiles), wing Iolo Griffiths (Pembroke RFC/Narberth RFC) and full-back Harry Fuller (Whitland RFC), who were all signed last year.
Scarlets development pathway manager Kevin George said: “All the players have stood out during our age-grade programmes and we are looking forward to working closely with the boys as they continue their development with us.
“We are extremely proud that the academy continues to produce professional players, not just for the Scarlets, but for Wales and the British & Irish Lions.
“Seven of the matchday 23 that played in the historic win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein were with us in the Scarlets Academy.
“The likes of Harri O’Connor, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Kemlsey Mathias, Jac Price and Morgan Jones have all recently come through the academy and are now playing regularly for the senior side; Archie Hughes and Lewis Morgan, who are in the fourth year of the programme, featured in the URC last season, while Callum Williams has just represented Wales 7s at the Commonwealth Games.
“All the boys coming in know they need to work hard to realise their dreams of playing professional rugby, but we are excited by the talent that we have not just in this contracted group but the players in the selected age-grade teams throughout the wider academy.”
As well as the previously mentioned Year 1 and 2 players, the academy continues to develop a contingent of Year 3 players, including Ioan Lewis, tight-head prop who came through the ranks at Lampeter RFC and Aberystwyth RFC.
And the Extended Academy group includes local boys Caio James of Newcastle Emlyn RFC and Deian Gwynne of Aberystwyth RFC.
