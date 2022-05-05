Success for Ceredigion school rugby teams at Principality Stadium

Recently, some Ceredigion school rugby teams have been competing at a national level at the Road to Principality event held at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

There was a great celebration at Ysgol Bro Teifi on Monday, 25 April following the success of their under-14 girls’ rugby team. Following victories in a series of games at regional and national level in recent months, the team had the opportunity to play in the national final at the Principality Stadium against Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Denbighshire.

In front of a crowd of some 150 fans who had travelled to Cardiff to see the game, Bro Teifi managed to win 34-19 in a competitive and fast game.

Acting headteacher Gareth Evans said: “At the start of a new term, it was great to be able to celebrate the success of the girls on the rugby field following a run of games where the team was seen subduing Ysgol Bro Dinefwr, Plas Mawr, Bishopston and the Rhymney Valley among others.

“I would like to congratulate the girls on their huge success and thank the training team of Llyr James, Gemma Potter and Stephanie Gough for their work.”

Final defeats for Penweddig

YSGOL Penweddig suffered a painful defeat in the final of the Welsh Schools and Colleges Under 18s Plate but can be proud of their performance after going down 18-7 to Stanwell from Penarth.

Lloyd Ellis-Jones scored the Aberystwyth school’s try with Steffan Jac Jones adding the conversion in the final held at the Principality Stadium last Tuesday.