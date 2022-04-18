Three Aberystwyth RFC junior teams make Pembrokeshire Cup finals
Monday 18th April 2022 11:14 am
The Aberystwyth Under-16s squad (Aber RFC )
Three of Aberystwyth RFC’s junior teams have won their way into their respective age-group finals of the Pembrokeshire Cup to be played on 1 May.
The Aberystwyth Under-13s team (Aber RFC )
This achievement is just reward for all the hard work that is put in at the club’s junior section and ensures that the future of the club is bright.
Pictured are the three teams: The under-12s led by Will Lerigo and Andy Merry, the under-13s led by Chris Jones and Mel Jones, and the under-16s led by Llyr ap Hywel, Bryn Jones and Lewis Ellis-Jones
The Aberystwyth Under-12s team who are through to the final of the Pembrokeshire Cup (Aber RFC ) (Aber RFC)
