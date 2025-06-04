ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have announced the appointment of Callum McKenzie as men’s first team manager.
He brings over 20 years of experience in the professional football industry, with a strong track record in coaching, player development, and technical leadership.
A UEFA A License holder, he also possesses the Advanced Youth Award (Professional Development Phase), the FA Level 2 Recruitment qualification, and is currently working towards an MSc in Advanced Performance Football Coaching.
The news comes after the club and former manager Antonio Corbisiero mutually agreed to part ways just over a month ago following the Seasiders’ relegation from the JD Cymru Premier.
McKenzie said: "I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity the board have given me and I am under no illusion of the task in front of us.
“I’m really excited to start working with the players and I'm hopeful that along with the other technical staff, we will be able to be as competitive as possible in the Cymru South next season.
“Over the years I’ve always been impressed by the level of support given to the team, through good times and bad. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone in the next few weeks."
McKenzie’s first role came as a football development manager with Cardiff City FC for over eight years before 12 months as premier coaching director with Everton America CT in Connecticut, USA.
On his return to the UK in 2013, he was appointed assistant manager at Newtown AFC under Bernard McNally shortly before the appointment of Chris Hughes in November 2013.
The duo thereafter served together for over a decade, helping the club reach UEFA European qualifiers on three occasions—progressing to the next round in two of those campaigns. Between 2014 and 2021, McKenzie also served as lead youth development phase coach and later as lead professional development phase coach with Shrewsbury Town FC, where he played an integral role in overseeing talent progression and development pathways at New Meadow.
In August 2021, he was appointed technical director at Newtown AFC, a role he held for over three years alongside his duties as assistant manager.
In that time, he oversaw all technical football operations at the club and was instrumental in Newtown achieving Category A academy status—the highest in Wales and one of only four clubs nationally to receive the accolade.
Most recently, he undertook the role of first team manager at Latham Park following the dismissal of Scott Ruscoe in November 2024. However, The Robins’ relegation from the Cymru Premier was subsequently confirmed following an 11th place finish and McKenzie’s near 12-year association with the club subsequently came to end this past April. Since February 2025, he has undertaken a coaching role within the academy at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He will continue in this position alongside his new responsibilities as first team Manager of Aberystwyth Town FC.
Club Chairman Donald Kane said: “After lengthy discussions and a detailed process, we are delighted to welcome Callum to the club.
“Callum impressed us with his clear vision, strong values, and commitment to building a competitive and united squad.
“We believe he is the right person to guide us through this important new chapter and we look forward to supporting him in every way we can.”
