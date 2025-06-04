Most recently, he undertook the role of first team manager at Latham Park following the dismissal of Scott Ruscoe in November 2024. However, The Robins’ relegation from the Cymru Premier was subsequently confirmed following an 11th place finish and McKenzie’s near 12-year association with the club subsequently came to end this past April. Since February 2025, he has undertaken a coaching role within the academy at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He will continue in this position alongside his new responsibilities as first team Manager of Aberystwyth Town FC.