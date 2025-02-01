THE Maenclochog team pursuits event is probably one of the most fun events of the year – a 6.6 mile circular race where runners set off at different times with the aim of covering the course in as fast a time as possible.
The five fastest times from each team are then calculated to decide the eventual winners.
Thirty teams of five braved the elements this year and among them were three from Aberystwyth Athletic Club who made the Sunday morning journey down to Pembrokeshire through howling winds and torrential rain showers.
Aber AC1, which was made up of Maggie Collingborn, Lina Land, Edd Land, Paul Williams and Damian Sidnell finished in an excellent ninth position with a combined time of 4.17.59.
Aber AC2 finished in 21st place with a combined time of 4.53.05 and the members were Deian Creunant, Iain Barber, Wendy James, Ian Brandreth and Lucy Barratt.
Aber AC ladies finished with a combined time of 5.11.27 securing 25th place for members Theresa Sharland, Elaine Rowlands, Cara Nisbet, Michelle Totterdell and Charlie Priddy.
Theresa Sharland believes this is a great event: “This event does take a bit of co-ordinating and as a runner you have to remember your place and when you are due to start.
“Many of us had run in the cross country championships the day before so there were some tired legs out there but it was great to be able to field three teams.
“The weather was quite challenging with strong wind, a bit of rain and very wet underfoot but the hot soup at the end makes it all worthwhile.”
On the same day the annual Resolution Run was held at Builth Wells. Superbly organised by the Builth and District Running Club, it takes advantage of the paths on the Royal Welsh Showground creating a two lap 5k circuit.
Over 120 runners took part and Paul Jones finished in 19th position in a time of 21.04 securing 1st place in his age category with Dave Humphreys finishing in a time of 26.38, securing 3rd place in his category.
The weather conditions were quite challenging on the day according to Paul: “The weather was pretty terrible on the day and it felt as if a hurricane had hit Builth Wells.
“Having said that, the Royal Welsh showground lends itself perfectly to such an event, good paths underfoot, a relatively flat course and the space to accommodate so many runners and it is clear the weather was no deterrent for most.”
If getting fitter is one of your new year’s resolutions – why not look at what Aberystwyth Athletic Club has to offer and join in its activities – to find out more visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.