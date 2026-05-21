THE Epona 100 is not a race for the faint hearted. Following the Cambrian Way, Offa's Dyke and Beacons Way, athletes cover an incredible 100 miles and almost 20,000 ft of elevation hitting 23 summits across the Brecon Beacons.
This frightening thought did not deter three Aberystwyth Athletic Club members who took on the challenge.
Balazs Pinter, one of the club’s most proficient ultra athletes completed the course in 31 hours and 11 minutes while Dan Back and Lyndsey Wheeler crossed the finish line in 42 hours and 58 minutes.
This was quite an achievement for both of them as Lyndsey explains: “The furthest we had done previously was 50 miles so this was quite a step up for us.
“It was undoubtedly our toughest challenge yet, especially running through the night.
“That is an experience in itself and you never quite know what’s real and what’s not when shadows become hallucinations!
““We were in a lot of pain, unsurprisingly in the feet area from around mile 70 but knowing people were tracking us and sending messages of support got us through the remaining miles, one mile at a time - we never gave up!”
The West Wales Regional Athletic Championships were held recently at Carmarthen and Aber AC athletes not only competed but came away with medals galore.
Maggie Collingborn secured not one, not two, but three gold medals in the senior women’s 1,500m, 3,000m and steeple chase races.
Paul Olaitan secured bronze in the senior men’s 400m and was 4th in the 100m and 6th in the 200m while in the boys section Aghogho Akpokodje came 4th in the 200m and 7th in the 100m.
A successful day for the local club according to Maggie Collinborn,“As a small club on the mid Wales coast I think we can pack a big punch.
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