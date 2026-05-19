Aberaeron beat Aberystwyth by 172 runs.
Aberaeron CC 232/7( 40 overs)
Aberystwyth CC 60 all out (20.2 overs)
Fine & Country West Wales Cricket Conference
PRAGMATISM prevailed when the captains agreed that the vertical dew was merely damp air and not rain, writes Alex Pitchford.
And so, after winning the toss, Anthony Burrell invited Aberaeron to bat first.
Openers Dave Floyd and Alex Pitchford progressed the score steadily until Jack Allen bowled Alex for 24.
Dave was caught out on 20 by Glen Robson off Jack’s bowling shortly afterwards, which brought together Ollie Evans and Neil Snowdon for the most significant partnership of the match.
When Morgan Ashton caught Snowy on 35 off Joel Soosai, the total had reach 135-3.
Jamie Davies then came in and crashed 21 runs before Morgan grabbed another catch, this one taken above the head on the mid-on boundary, to give Dan Ponting his first wicket.
Throughout all this, Ollie skilfully accumulated 90 runs, rotating the strike cleverly with the lower order, before he was bowled by Dan.
After that, just five more runs were added, as Dan and young George Robson bowled very tidily. Dan had the best figures of 3 for 37, but George’s 1 for 22 off 6 was by far the most economical spell of the innings.
During the tea interval, three ducks landed on the outfield and the home team considered the omen with trepidation as rain fell from the heavens.
A break in the weather allowed a restart and Doug Whittaker struck the first blow, with Dan Ponting caught by Ollie Evans for 3.
Jack Allen continued with Morgan Ashton, who added top score of 23 to his achievements for the day before Ollie bowled him. Paul Hughes then bowled Jack Allen for 14, after which wickets tumbled.
Ollie Evans doing most of the damage with his 5 for 11, ably supported by Paul Hughes with 2 for 24 and Josh Drury with 2 for 4, with Neil Snowdon taking a catch and Dave Floyd a stumping.
The rest were bowled, including 4 ducks, 3 of them golden, as portended at tea, indicating how accurate the bowling was. Lewis Ashton remained 6 not out.
A solid victory for Aberaeron, squeezed into the tightest of slots between downpours. Ollie Evans was clearly the player of the match, a true captain’s performance!
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