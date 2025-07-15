SARN Helen runners take on races for all kinds of rewards,
Sarah Puetz and Kevin Jones travelled to St Clears to compete in a five mile race.
Sarah was 1st OF and Kevin was 1st M50 with all runners being treated to a pie and beer at the end.
Five runners took on the Porthcawl 10K. Stephen Kenworthy had a great run to finish in 45:08, Kelly Allen running as a guide with Louise Jenkins 1:08:28, Claire Morgan Hall 1:16:28 and Corrina Robinson 1:21:10.
The Tansley family travelled to Hokham in Norfolk to compete in various events.
Son and daughter Emlyn and Ellie took on the 2.4 Future Outlaw race with Ellie finishing 1st in the U15 category in 17:27 with Emlyn crossing the line in 18:59.
Dad Sion, competing in his 1st Half Triathlon, had a great time to finish in 5:20:37 with mum Rhiannon, taking on her first 10K, in 1.14:49.
Simon Hall, Carwyn Davies and Eleri Rivers supported the local Ras Y Porthmyn 5K in Llandovery with Simon finishing as 1st male with Carwyn in 2nd place and Eleri finished as 2nd female.
Cwmann 5 is the 5th race in the Club’s Championship Events.
Despite the extreme heat, a great number of runners came to support the race.
Alfie Clarke was 1st in the Yrs 5 & 6 race with Celt Davies 2nd and Gethin Williams 3rd, Hawys Gruffudd was the 1st girl, Rebecca Biggs 2nd and Myfi Edwards 3rd.
Aron Russell, Oleanne Cousinne, Molly Rose, Alaw Freeman, Osian Jones, Sara Jones and Malaky Gartland all running well.
Ben Hall was 1st in the Yrs 7-11 race with Ellie Tansley 1st girl, Evelyn Eadon 2nd with Manon Gruffudd 3rd.
Thirty seven senior runners took on the five mile race.
Daniel Jones was 1st OM in a superb time of 31:01, Dan Hooper 3rd M50 32:35, George Eadon 3rd M40 32:59, Teifion Davies 3rd OM 33:54, Simon Hall 34:05, Carwyn Davies 34:10, Mike Davies 34:17, Geth ap Phylip 34:42, Sophia Barker 2nd OF 35:19, Arwyn Davies 35:37, Glyn Price 35:38, Steven Holmes 36:12, Lou Summers 1st F55 36:18, Sion Tansley 36:51, Alix Arndt 1st F45 37:16, Matthew Clarke 37:21, Eleri Rivers 2nd F45 37:23, Sara Jones 3rd FO 39:02, Huw Price 2nd M60 39:33, David Casso-Davies 39:37, Richard Marks 39:58, Bon Adrian Damalerio 40:08, Rhys Burton 43:02, Mitch Redwin 43:56, Michael Taylor 44:09, Nigel Leeming 45:14, Russ White 45:23, Murray Kisbee 47:50, Kelky Allen 47:51, Michael Lear 48:11, Nathan De Pablo 48:12, Jo Rosiak 49:20, Sarah Puetz 49:32, Jane Holmes 3rd F55 50:17, Emma Pidgley 59:57, Arnold Jr Mejos 1:01:40 with Kevin Jones as tail runner.
The Annual Ammanford 10K road race took place on a hot, humid day with over 200 runners taking part.
Carwyn Davies 45:22, Eleri Rivers competing in her 3rd race in a week had another great run and was 2nd F45 in a time of 45:36, Mike Davies 48:05, Dee Jolly 48:05 and Simon Hall 48:56.
