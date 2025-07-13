THREE members of Lampeter Bowling Club have returned home with silver medals at the British Championships in lawn bowls, held recently at Llandrindod Wells Bowling Club.
Anwen Butten MBE, Carolyn James, and Alis Butten earned their place at the event after winning the Welsh National Ladies Triples title last summer, granting them the honour of representing Wales against other national champions from across the British Isles.
In the semi-final, the trio delivered an impressive performance against the English champions from Lincolnshire, securing a 23–14 victory.
The final saw them face off against a strong Scottish team in a closely contested match, ultimately finishing 15–11 in favour of Scotland.
Despite narrowly missing out on the gold, the Lampeter team’s achievement in securing silver at such a high level of competition is a proud moment for the club.
