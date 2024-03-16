A CEREDIGION snooker player has qualified for the European Men’s Championships.
David Barry Brown, who plays out of Rhydlewis Snooker Club, is competing in the tournament held in Bosnia this week.
The 66-year-old is currently ranked fifth in Wales and is also through to the last 16 in the Welsh Amateur Championship.
He is the first person from West Wales and possibly the oldest person ever in Welsh snooker to qualify for Europe. He said: “It is without doubt that qualifying for the Mens’ European Championship at my age is a great thrill.
“This has never been achieved before from Pembrokeshire or Ceredigion and I believe I’m probably the oldest person ever to qualify.
“I am currently ranked 5thin Wales and have reached the last 16 of the Welsh Amateur finals which is held on 7 April.”
He added: “It would be great to think I could progress further in the championships but I expect the cream from many countries in Europe will be there, but I am proud to represent Wales and I will do my best.”
Barry, who took up the sport at the age of 11, went on: “I am the same age as Steve Davis at 66 whom I met when I reached the finals of the Cockney Classic in London in 1985.
“He was commentating on my matches, which were televised.”
Barry has represented Wales on many occasions and will do so again in Leeds in the men’s category later this year and hopes to represent his country in the Over 55 category out in Ireland in the Celtic Challenge Cup. “It was a pleasure to be captain and number 1 in the Over 55 categories in 2023, having won the Over 55 Welsh Championship.
“And we were the winning side against Ireland in the Celtic Challenge and that was my proudest moment lifting the cup for Wales.
“Although I have been club champion in several clubs in London, played in the London League events where I progressed to play in the Super Six Regional matches for several years and won many club event titles.
“Having beaten the British No 1 Dave Gilbert in 1985 in the Cockney Classic in the televised stages and reaching the final of that event, nothing compares to representing and captaining for your country.
“At my age I’ll take it with both hands and twice on Sunday before my eyes pack up.”
Barry will be at the European championships from 18-23 March held at the Hotel Hills Congress & Thermal Resort in Sarajevo.
Barry encourages any youngsters who want to give snooker a try to contact Rhydlewis Club where he plays out of as they have the quality tables and players.