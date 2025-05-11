KNIGHTON Yown completed their MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League (South) championship-winning campaign with a 3-0 defeat to runners-up Ffostrasol Wanderers at Bryn-y-Castell.
The Radnor Robins were hoping to conclude their fixtures with an unbeaten record but the visitors spoilt the party by inflicting their host's first league defeat of the season in their final outing.
Knighton Town made a bright start in the Radnorshire sunshine as Jack Hoyle went close with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area in the third minute.
Ffostrasol Wanderers hit back 10 minutes later when Tomos Rogers fired a volley over the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.
Callum Shirt struck a low 20 yard effort straight at home goalkeeper Nick Cadwallader in the 20th minute before Tomos Green cut inside off the left flank five minutes later but could only direct his ensuing shot at the Radnor Robins' custodian.
Knighton Town were looking to gain a foothold in the proceedings, as their opponents were starting to get on top, with Callum Stead's attempted chip drifting wide of the far post in the 28th minute.
There was a slight lull during the latter stages of the opening half as the warmth of the sun was beginning to impact on both sets of players at the end of a long season.
Hoyle directed his header wide of goal following a 41st minute free-kick played into the penalty area before Shirt cut inside from the left three minutes later but was unable to keep his 25 yard drive underneath the crossbar.
The Wanderers fired another warning shot when Green's 45th minute shot on goal was blocked before the Ceredigion outfit broke the deadlock in stoppage-time when captain Iolo Thomas headed a Dafydd Thomas cross from the left side of the penalty area past Cadwallader from close-range.
Knighton Town manager Harry Stokes would have been disappointed to see his charges trailing at the interval but knew they were more than capable of one last push in an effort to complete an historic unbeaten season.
However, the visitors were keen the dampen the east Radnor club's celebrations on their big day, with Shirt's 52nd minute effort from the edge of the penalty area blocked, before Rogers' shot was deflected behind for a corner nine minutes later.
The Robins were struggling to impact on impact after the break as Stead broke into the visitor's penalty area in the 63rd minute but was stopped in his tracks by a visiting defender.
The Ceredigion club doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Cadwallader denied the impressive Shirt but substitute Keane Moore was on hand to fire the loose ball into the net.
Ffos were keen to add to their tally and end Knighton Town's unblemished record in the process.
Thomas' half-volley was deflected behind for a 68th minute corner before Shirt raced through on goal four minutes later but saw an offside flag raised as he directed his effort wide of the target.
The Robins attempted to respond when substitute Will Shaw's 75th minute low drive was turned away by Seffan Jones as they struggled to make any headway against the Wanderers' well-organised rearguard.
The visitors extended their advantage two minutes later when Cadwallader turned away a shot from Shirt but Moore followed-up to tuck away the rebound and complete his brace.
The Parc Troedyrhiw outfit did not seem content to settle for three goals as Moore fired an 84th minute volley narrowly over the target after being picked out by Shirt before Moore directed the ball wide of goal after running on to a Bleddyn Jones through ball.
Cadwallader had to use his feet to keep out Shirt's low 25 yard drive in the 91st minute before Hoyle was denied by Jones from an acute angle after chasing a hopeful through ball into the penalty area.
Ffostrasol Wanderers will be looking to secure some silverware of their own next weekend when they meet Forden United in the MMP Central Wales League Cup final at Machynlleth.
However, on this occasion, it was Knighton Town captain Jack Francis who received the championship trophy from Paul Worts before the celebrations could commence, as the Radnor Robins secured their first Central Wales League title since the 1991/92 season following the final day of the season victory over title rivals Morda United.