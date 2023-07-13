Aberystwyth and District Swimming Club members walked the Aberystwyth Twin Peaks to raise money for their club.
The ADASC committee and army of parental volunteers organised the event on 24 June to raise much-needed funds to buy equipment and fund future trips to improve training opportunities for the swimmers ranging from 8-18 years of age.
Over 30 swimmers, their families and friends took part in the walking challenge which started at the bandstand on the prom. After gathering for a quick photo, the ADASC crew set off for the first peak – Pen Dinas.
Wearing the ADASC colours of blue and orange, the trail of nearly 50 walkers followed the prom and headed for the Celtic Hillfort all the while being followed by a drone expertly guided by Michal Szmigiero, brother of swimmers Vicky and Kaya.
Club captains Elen Morgan from Penweddig and Ivan Rukov from Penglais ensured that the swimmers were motivated whilst they scaled the hill. There was welcomed relief at the top and the walkers rested and hydrated in the hot afternoon sun and some even had a turn using a VR headset to see the camera of the drone flying high in the sky.
After a short rest, the trail of walkers headed off down Pen Dinas and aimed back for the bandstand where refreshments waited for them donated by the SPAR and the Blakemore Foundation.
After a short rest, the walkers then headed for the final peak – Constitution Hill. There were some tired legs as they scaled the rocky path but the views made it all worthwhile.
After two and half hours of walking, they made it back to the bandstand where committee members and volunteers greeted them with a medal and more refreshments.
To celebrate their achievements and to get some respite from the hot sun, many ADASC swimmers took a dip in the sea whilst others made their way home wearily asking why they hadn’t done a sponsored swim instead!
Thanks for everybody’s fundraising efforts, over £2,000 was raised.
If you want to volunteer at the club or would like your child to join the swimming club, please email [email protected] or [email protected]