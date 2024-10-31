Forty-nine swimmers competed the three laps of Tal-y-Llyn to cover a mile of swimming, with Peni (Year 9) finishing in 10th place overall, 5th in skins) in a PB of 29min 40 seconds and Helen Ovens, also posting a PB in the event, finishing in 40th (27th overall in the wetsuit category) in a great time of 46min 35 seconds. Da iawn ladies!