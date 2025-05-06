BOW Street are still in with a chance of being crowned Ardal North East champions as the title race heads into the final day whilst Llanuwchllyn have secured a place in the play-off.
With only one game left to play, second-placed Brickfield Rangers, who beat Dolgdellau Athletic 3-0 over the weekend, now need at least a point to clinch the title when they entertain Radnor Valley at Clywedog Park this Saturday.
It was honours even at 2-2 when they faced each other at the Bypass back in September but with a 23-point gulf now between the two teams, Bricky will be red-hot favourites to get the job done.
Top-of-the-table Bow Street beat Brickfield 3-1 in their final game of the campaign leaving the Wrexham-based side needing four points from their last two remaining fixtures to clinch the title.
They passed their first test with a 3-0 home victory against Dolgellau on Saturday which ended the Marian outfit’s play-off chances should all teams obtain the FAW tier two licence.
With Bow Street not applying for the licence Brickfield will be promoted if they obtain the licence
Llanuwchllyn sealed a third placed finish with an emphatic win against visitors Radnor Valley. They will now play Holyhead Hotspur who finished runners up in the Lock Stock Ardal North West in the play off game to determine who gets promoted to the JD Cymru North.
Llanuwchllyn secured a play-off spot with a magnificent 7-0 win against visitors Radnor Valley.
They flew out of the blocks with a terrific strike by Tom Roberts strike on eight minutes and they doubled their lead through Dan Dascalu with a near post finish at the end of a surging run.
Master marksman Meilir Williams made it 3-0 on 36 minutes to make it 50 goals for the season in all competitions and he bagged his brace moments later.
Ilan Hughes produced a neat finish to make it 5-0 before Williams notched his hat-trick before the break for his 38th goal in the league.
The second half was a pretty even affair with Radnor going close on a couple of occasions, one effort against the post following a corner.
But Llan regained the initiative after making a number of substitutions to freshen things up, Sam Evans making an impact off the bench with a goal in the closing stages after good work by Iolo Jones.
They will now take on Ardal North West runners-up Holyhead Hotspur in a venue yet to be decided with a chance to move up to tier two after losing out to Llay Welfare in a penalty shoot-out last season.
It wasn’t the desired finish to the season for Dolgellau after making a bright start against Brickfield.
But it was the hosts who broke the deadlock midway through the first half courtesy of a Jay Richardson strike and they went on to seal the win after the break through Kiran Russell and Dominic Doherty.
Dol manager Rob Evans said: “I’m very proud of the club and players for their achievement this season.
“Our highest finish and experiencing a title race has been fantastic and left us now wanting more. We'll keep on believing and go again next season. Thank you to all of our amazing supporters and sponsors for getting behind the team.”