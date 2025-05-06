THE destination of the Central Wales North title will be decided on the final day when leaders Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant entertain second-placed Forden United.
The two teams have faltered of late but are now tied on 65 points after both sides were held to a draw last time out.
But Forden will have to win the match at The Recreation Field on Saturday, 17 May because Llanrhaeadr’s goal difference is vastly superior.
Llanrhaeadr were held to a 1-1 draw at Tywyn Bryncrug on Bank Holiday Monday two days after producing an impressive display against Caersws in the Banwy Fuels Montomery Challenge Cup final, the Bluebirds running out 5-1 winners at Llansantffraid’s Recreation Ground.
Gruff Evans gave Llanrhaeadr the lead after 12 minutes at Tywyn but the hosts hit back through Ethan Rodgers just before the hour to end their campaign with a solid point.
It was the same scoreline at Forden who had to settle for a point against third placed Carno on Saturday.
The visitors needed a win to retain a chance to finish runners-up and were on to a good thing when they nudged ahead through Norton Collins on 66 minutes.
There was little to choose between the two teams on the day and Carno looked to have done enough to take the points until Forden player manager Darryl Jones marked his 150th appearance for the club, with an equaliser in the closing stages.
It also ended 1-1 between Four Crosses and visitors Bishops Castle Town, who took the lead through veteran Martyn Ziemann on the half hour.
Jordan Dean equalised with a quarter of an hour remaining for Four Crosses who are guaranteed a fourth place finish.
The other two matches played on Saturday both ended in 5-1 wins.
Trewern United’s victory at Dyffryn Banw condemned the hosts to a winless league campaign with five draws picked up in their 28 outings.
Chris Lewis, George Clifton and Luke Francis gave Trewern a commanding lead at the break with Clifton, with his second, and Greg Pryce adding to their tally in the second half. Alwyn Jones netted the hosts’ consolation.
Goals by Benjamin Pugh, Owain Richards, Thomas Ellis, Ian Macleod and Matthew Brasnell secured the points and a fifth place finish for Waterloo Rovers against Llanfyllin who replied through Josh Norwood.