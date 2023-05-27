A Sports and Exercise Science student from The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has been selected to represent Wales in the Trail De Guerledan European Trail Running Championships.
This will be Ollie George from Pembrokeshire’s first official opportunity to represent Wales. The Race, held this weekend, is known as the Trail De Guerledan, which hosts the European Trail Running Championships. There are several races of difference distances held over the weekend with Ollie running the 26km in the mountain/trail range of Brittany.
Ollie said: “To compete in a high standard race like this, and to compete overseas which for me is quite a bizarre and thrilling honorary experience.”
He was selected after he came second in the Welsh Trail Running Championships at Devil’s Bridge near Aberystwyth in April.
Ollie has always had a passion for running since he was a child, and as he is from a farming background, he was used to running after the family’s cattle herd.
He said: “Personally, I always wanted to be a professional runner from a young age, and I was determined to do so by working hard, training and succeeding at races.”
Ollie’s currently a first-year student at UWTSD, and he decided to study at the University as he wanted to develop his running technique. He’s had the opportunity to compete with the University this year too at the BUCS Cross Country Championships in Pembrey.
He said the course has helped him to develop his career as an athlete.
“Geraint Forster, my lecturer has provided me with useful information to aid my running career, including providing me with a VO2 Max Test,” he added.
Lecturer Geraint Forster said: “It's great that the University has been able to support Ollie in his sporting pursuits alongside his studies. As a member of the Individual Sports Academy, Ollie receives support including track sessions, strength and conditioning sessions and sports therapy clinics.
“Ollie has also represented the University this year at the BUCS cross country championships, putting in a fine performance and finishing as the highest placed UWTSD athlete in a highly competitive race. We would like to wish Ollie all the best at his first international race.”
As Ollie looks forward to competing at the Trail de Guerledan, he also would like to continue to focus on developing his running career as a professional.