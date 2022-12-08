The Vorsprung Project trained runners proved their credentials again, as they landed 3rd place in the junior mile run, three age-category firsts, plus age-category second and third at the Cambrian News Aberystwyth Charity 10k.
Despite some big Vorsprung names missing, for the second year in a row a Vorsprung runner came second over-all.
In the two juniors races, Vorsprung celebrated a third place in the mile event and the winner of the 3k was a part-time Vorsprung practitioner. Plus, there were two personal best times.
Edward Land led the Vorsprung group by example, coming second (1st in age-category) in a PB of 34.18.
Behind him came a flurry of Vorsprung runners (seasoned and new). Rhys Jeremiah was 14th (1st in age-category) in a PB of 36.49, smashing his previous 10k best.
Gruff Lewis was 20th (2nd in age-category) in a time of 37.27, as he warms-up for Triathlon events next year.
Shelley Childs (nursing an ankle injury) was 24th (3rd in age-category) in a time of 37.53.
Patrick Finney (making a return after a long lay-off) came 53rd (3rd in age-category) in a time of 40.56.
Nick Thompson, new to the group was 71st in a time of 43.50 and another new-coming to the group Maggie Collingborn was 84th (1st in age-category) in a time of 44.06.
Amanda Mallows, who had just supported the junior mile race as a tail-runner, came-in 187th, in a time of 52.06. Finally, in the junior race Rose Mallows was 2nd.
The success of this Aberystwyth Vorsprung training group, and the growing number of runners senior and junior joining the group shows, that, people value the unique methodology, that is improving performance, mental well-being and securing long-term health with its detailed, individual and holistic approach.
This is a training and exercise methodology for anyone, and not only does it improve peoples’ sporting performances, it improves mental health, as well as physical, academic ability and reduces symptoms related to a variety of learning difficulties.