Partly cloudy skies are expected across Aberystwyth and the surrounding area on Monday, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the west. Temperatures will be near 19°C, feeling more like 17°C due to the breeze, making it a pleasant day to be outdoors.
As the day progresses, the partly cloudy conditions will continue, with minimal rain expected. It's a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the town and its surroundings, perhaps with a light jacket to keep the chill off.
Into the evening, the temperature will dip to around 14°C, with the partly cloudy skies persisting. It's a good idea to pack a layer for the cooler evening air, but overall, it should be a comfortable night.
Looking ahead to the overnight period, the temperature will remain steady, with little change expected. The UV outlook is moderate, so don't forget to pack some sun protection if you're planning on spending time outside during the day.