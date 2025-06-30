Today, Monday, June 30 in Aberystwyth sees early morning mist giving way to a mostly cloudy day. Patchy rain could appear mid-morning, but sunshine returns around midday. Temperatures near 14°C at sunrise climb to about 21°C in the afternoon, offering mild warmth. Light breezes persist into the evening hours.
Tomorrow looks a little damp with patchy rain throughout much of the day. Early readings settle about 13°C, and the afternoon might only reach near 17°C amid overcast skies. Occasional drizzle continues through late afternoon, though light breaks in the clouds could briefly brighten the evening.
Breezy spells arrive on Wednesday with scattered rain, especially early on. Morning lows hover about 11°C, while midday conditions reach near 16°C. Showers taper off by the afternoon, allowing limited sunshine before dusk. Winds occasionally gust from the west, but conditions remain fairly moderate for most of the day.
Lighter cloud cover arrives on Thursday, though passing showers remain possible. Early temperatures settle near 10°C, nudging about 16°C later. Sunny intervals brighten midday, offering a pleasant spell. Rain seems unlikely afterwards, leaving calmer skies into the evening. Light breezes keep the air feeling mild despite slight cloud patches.
Wetter spells return on Friday, featuring on-and-off drizzle and periods of light rain. Morning figures hover near 10°C, climbing about 15°C by afternoon. Showers persist well into late afternoon, occasionally growing heavier. Breezy conditions add a cooler note, while drizzle lingers after dusk. It’s a damp end to the week. Fog may develop in sheltered spots overnight.
This article was automatically generated
