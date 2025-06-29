Today, Sunday, June 29, in Aberystwyth sees patchy rain early on, with drizzle hanging around for much of the morning. Conditions remain clouded, though brief drier intervals may develop later. Temperatures near 19°C could appear in the afternoon, offering a mild feel despite the showers.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies, with sunshine likely breaking through by midday. Occasional clouds drift past, but the overall forecast appears brighter. Temperatures about 21°C should dominate the afternoon, giving a warmer touch.
Tuesday may begin with gentle showers that fade around late morning. Some breaks in cloud cover could allow brighter spells before lunch. Temperatures near 17°C can be expected, maintaining pleasant weather into early evening.
Wednesday looks more unsettled, delivering bursts of rain sporadically throughout the day. By afternoon, occasional sunshine may peek through, though showers remain possible. Temperatures about 16°C should hold steady, offering a slightly cooler feel under cloudier periods.
Thursday remains on the cooler side, with moderate rain appearing on and off. Cloud cover could stay thick for much of the day, limiting sunshine. Temperatures near 15°C are likely, keeping the atmosphere brisk and damp in places.
This weekend seems set for further changeable conditions, with scattered showers persisting and occasional dry intervals in between. Clouds may dominate many hours, yet short sunny moments might break through. Temperatures about 14°C could linger, reinforcing this cooler trend and adding to the week’s overall mixed weather forecast. Rain remains the primary feature, but fleeting sunshine ensures a welcome hint of variety throughout.
