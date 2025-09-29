Today, Monday, September 29, is set to stay mostly cloudy with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures hover near 14°C in the afternoon, dipping to about 8°C overnight. Breezes stay gentle, keeping conditions calm. Light clouds might give way to breaks of sunshine, but overall it remains fairly dull.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain developing through the day, bringing about 16°C at midday. Slightly milder conditions hold steady into the evening, although some brief showers are possible. Skies remain cloudy, but glimpses of brighter spells could appear. The day starts near 9°C, so expect a gentle rise towards midday.
Wednesday ushers in a chance of light drizzle, with temperatures near 16°C and lows about 12°C. Rain appears sporadic, but breezy spells might develop later. Cloud cover lingers, offering only fleeting brightness. Conditions could shift by evening, allowing for short breaks in the cloud. This day stays mild overall.
Thursday brings moderate rain for parts of the region, including Aberystwyth, with more persistent showers likely after midday. Temperatures hover about 16°C, while brisk winds may pick up throughout the afternoon. Intervals of drier weather could punctuate the rainfall, but downpours remain prominent. Overnight lows near 11°C keep things relatively mild.
Friday sees patchy rain nearby, with temperatures about 15°C during the day. Occasional shower activity might be punctuated by clearer spells later. Winds stay lively but not too fierce, maintaining a fresh feel. Lows hover near 12°C overnight. This final weekday continues the unsettled pattern folks are experiencing. Widespread unsettled weather continues overnight.
This article was automatically generated
