Today (Tuesday, July 1) looks damp with patchy rain visible through the morning, followed by generally cloudy conditions as midday approaches. Temperatures rise near 19°C, so the afternoon feels mild but a little wet. Evening brings lingering drizzle and light breezes, leading to overnight values about 13°C under misty skies.
Tomorrow unfolds with sunny weather from early morning, featuring especially bright skies before midday and gentle breezes. Temperatures should hover about 15°C in the afternoon, although a few passing clouds might show up. Later in the calm evening, conditions cool near 10°C, ensuring a pleasant night free of heavier rain.
Thursday introduces more sunshine, with mostly clear skies lasting into midday. Temperatures peak about 16°C, delivering a comfortably warm feel under light winds. Afternoon remains bright and dry, though the late evening could see calmer, cooler conditions dipping near 9°C. No significant rain or drizzle is expected during these hours.
Friday signals patchy rain drifting in, bringing occasional drizzle and cloudy periods through the day. Temperatures climb near 17°C, creating a mild afternoon despite grey skies. By nightfall, readings settle about 9°C, and mist could appear briefly. Rainfall might be scattered or patchy, but heavier bursts seem slightly less likely.
This weekend promises a soggier Saturday, marked by steady rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures hover near 16°C during midday, though gustier winds may bring a fairly cooler feel. Expect evening readings about 13°C, with showers lingering well into the night. No major sunny spells are forecast, ensuring a wet scene in Aberystwyth.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.