Today, Sunday, September 14, brings heavy rain to Aberystwyth and surrounding areas. Temperatures about 10°C in the early hours rising near 16°C during the day. Rainfall remains consistent, limiting any glimpses of sunshine. Conditions stay gloomy with a possibility of showers continuing into the late evening, keeping surfaces slick.
Tomorrow features moderate rain most of the day, with temperatures near 13°C to about 14°C. Intervals of steady drizzle persist, though breaks in the cloud could appear briefly. Conditions stay damp from dawn to dusk, keeping the air cool and the ground slick. Wind gusts might also be notable.
The next day sees rain persisting, with temperatures near 13°C reaching about 14°C. Light showers occur on and off, accompanied by grey skies for much of the day. Overall conditions remain cool, but heavier downpours might appear sporadically, keeping damp conditions steady. Occasional drizzle could turn heavier.
The following day looks stormy, with heavy rain likely and temperatures about 12°C extending near 18°C. Occasional lulls in rainfall could emerge, though wet weather dominates. Skies remain overcast, setting a darker tone through late afternoon, while pockets of intense showers raise overall daily rainfall. Breezy conditions may accompany storms.
Later in the week sees patchy rain continuing, with temperatures near 13°C peaking at about 16°C. Some partial clearing might occur, offering a brief glimpse of sunshine. However, damp conditions stay in play, and any rainfall could linger into the evening, maintaining a mostly unsettled pattern. Milder winds could allow brief comfort between scattered raindrops.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
