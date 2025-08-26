Today, Tuesday, August 26, sees a rainy start with moderate downpours continuing into midday before turning calmer in the late afternoon. Drizzle is set to linger in some areas during early hours. Temperatures near 18°C are forecast, with the chance of clearer skies increasing slightly toward the end of the day.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, bringing more rain and occasional brighter spells. The morning could start damp, with overcast skies dominating early. Temperatures about 17°C are likely, along with pockets of light showers emerging by evening. Some brief dryness might appear mid-afternoon, but cloud cover likely lingers throughout most of the day.
Thursday sees frequent drizzle through the morning, followed by patchy rain heading into the afternoon. Conditions remain grey, though a short lull is possible around midday. Highs near 16°C might persist, with intermittent wet weather lingering after dark. Light winds could pick up slightly, keeping the atmosphere rather damp overall.
Friday could feature scattered showers, though a short break from rainfall may appear briefly. Skies stay mostly cloudy, with limited sun glimpses in the late afternoon. Temperatures about 16°C continue, ensuring a cool feel. Showers might intensify for a time, then ease as evening approaches. Winds might strengthen occasionally.
This weekend sees moderate rain persisting, bringing heavier bursts at times. Temperatures near 18°C are expected on Saturday, making it slightly milder compared to earlier days. Occasional windy spells may develop, especially along coastal stretches such as Aberystwyth. Overall, wet weather looks set to dominate, with very few dry interludes.
