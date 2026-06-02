Today, Tuesday, June 2, sees patchy rain in Aberystwyth, with on-and-off drizzle lingering throughout the morning. Conditions remain cloudy, and the wind stays moderate. Temperatures hover about 14°C, dipping near 12°C later. Occasional wet spells dominate the day, but there could be brief breaks in the clouds through the afternoon.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain and gustier winds. Showers continue steadily, with temperatures near 15°C and lows about 9°C. Conditions remain wet for much of the day, though a few lighter periods could appear. Any sunshine looks limited, so expect a cloudy outlook lasting into the evening before easing slightly briefly.
Thursday sees more rain, occasionally turning heavier during the afternoon. Temperatures hover about 13°C, while brisk winds persist. Cloud cover stays thick for most of the day, leaving only brief chances of drier weather. Showers remain likely into the night, keeping conditions damp and cooler than earlier in the week.
Friday continues unsettled conditions, though rainfall may occasionally lessen at times. Occasional patchy clouds mix with short spells of drizzle, and temperatures rest near 13°C, dropping around 10°C overnight. Gusts should remain moderate, but there’s still a fair possibility of light showers throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.
This weekend promises a slight boost, with temperatures about 16°C and lows near 11°C. Early drizzle could give way to hazy sunshine later. Brief clouds may bring scattered showers, but overall skies appear brighter than previous days. Winds might pick up occasionally, yet the local outlook looks milder and drier.
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