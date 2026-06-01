Today, Monday, June 1, sees continuous rain with heavier bursts possible. Skies remain cloudy, and breezes may pick up slightly later. Temperatures near 14°C will dominate. Expect persistent wet conditions to keep the ground damp. This damp weather sets a rainy tone for the area.
Tomorrow continues the showery pattern, with patchy drizzle likely. Temperatures about 15°C keep things mild, and occasional breaks could allow short dry spells. Clouds remain in play for most of the day, holding onto a damp feel. Expect rainfall to ease slightly by late afternoon.
The next day, Wednesday, looks unsettled with breezy spells and occasional thunder possible. Patchy rain could linger, accompanied by temperatures near 15°C. Intervals of showers may appear, but a few brighter pockets can’t be ruled out. Winds might pick up, adding to the lively weather mix.
The following day, Thursday, remains cool with gusty winds and patchy rain. Temperatures about 13°C keep a chill in the air. Persistent drizzle might pop up across the morning, tapering slightly by mid-afternoon. Heavy clouds could linger, maintaining a grey feel. Occasional breaks may give brief moments of clearer skies.
The last day of this forecast, Friday, sees patchy rain and brisk breezes. Aberystwyth can expect temperatures about 15°C, delivering a finish to the working week. Light rain could switch to steadier showers by early evening, so skies remain dominated by clouds. This weekend might offer drier interludes, but occasional raindrops cannot be ruled out. Stronger gusts may continue in spots, maintaining a breeze.
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