Today, Tuesday, July 15, is looking quite wet with heavy rain dominating the forecast. Drizzle is expected from early morning until late evening, with temperatures near 16°C. Conditions remain cloudy, and showers should persist through the day. Overnight, the rain continues, keeping everything cool and damp.
Tomorrow brings a mix of patchy rain and bright spells. Temperatures near 18°C bring a milder feel, while drizzle could return toward evening. Periods of sunshine may break through earlier, but clouds might stick around. Rain chances rise before nightfall, though intensity looks light overall.
A mild outlook is set for Thursday, featuring patchy rain and the possibility of daytime showers. Temperatures near 20°C feel pleasantly warm, though showers could linger. Late afternoon might bring clearer moments, yet the chance of brief drizzle remains. Overall, conditions range from light rain to occasional cloud cover.
Friday continues the unsettled pattern with moderate rain expected throughout much of the day. Temperatures near 17°C keep things on the cooler side, and drizzle could turn heavier briefly. Conditions appear grey, with lingering dampness into evening hours. The atmosphere stays moist under persistent cloud cover.
This weekend starts on Saturday with patchy rain lingering, though heavier showers may ease by late afternoon. Temperatures near 18°C bring milder conditions, and some breaks in the clouds are possible during midday. Light rain showers could still pop up before sunset, but overall activity appears scattered. Those in Aberystwyth can expect a generally damp vibe, although calmer winds may offer a little relief.
