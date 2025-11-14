Today, Friday, November 14, in Aberystwyth, heavy rain is expected throughout with persistent showers continuing. Temperatures near 11°C should keep things relatively mild despite the wet conditions. Occasional breaks aren’t likely, so it’s best to anticipate soggy weather from morning to evening. Drizzle may linger into the night as well.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with temperatures about 10°C. Cloudy skies are likely, though heavier downpours should ease. Brief lulls could appear, but overall dampness remains across most areas. Rainfall might decrease by late afternoon, offering slightly drier conditions heading into the evening. Expect fairly mild air despite the grey outlook.
This weekend looks brighter with partly cloudy skies. Sunday should offer more sunshine, keeping rainfall at bay. Temperatures near 8°C give a crisp feel during daylight hours. Some fleeting clouds could drift by, but widespread dryness dominates. Evening conditions stay clear, bringing cooler air but little chance of overnight rain.
Another day brings plenty of sunshine with mostly clear skies. Monday continues the pleasant trend, featuring temperatures near 7°C. Calm conditions linger through midday, and bright spells dominate. Later hours remain dry, ensuring night-time stays fairly cloud-free. Daytime conditions feel very distinctly fresh, but no significant showers appear likely throughout.
Next round sees overcast skies with occasional patchy rain. Tuesday could bring a slightly cooler vibe, with temperatures about 6°C. Breaks in the cloud might appear, though drizzle remains possible. Afternoon conditions stay fairly mild, but the damp feeling lingers. Evening looks grey, rounding off the day with extra showers.
This article was automatically generated
