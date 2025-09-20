Today, Saturday, September 20, is looking very wet with heavy rain likely from dawn until late afternoon. Conditions appear breezy, and temperatures near 15°C could dip to about 10°C after sundown. In Aberystwyth, downpours are set to persist, so plenty of rain is expected well into the night.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain easing by midday, with a high near 13°C and lows about 6°C. Some drizzle might linger, but occasional brighter spells are anticipated later on. Conditions should become drier towards dusk, offering brief hints of clearer skies before clouds return.
The next day, Monday, remains mostly sunny, reaching near 12°C at its peak and cooling to about 5°C overnight. Gentle conditions should dominate the afternoon, with minimal risk of rain. Skies look fairly clear, allowing ample sunshine to break through. Brisk mornings might feel cool, though the light breeze adds comfort.
Sunshine continues the following day, Tuesday, with near 13°C at midday and a low close to 5°C after dark. Early drizzle could appear in patches, though much of the daytime promises bright spells. Calm winds keep it comfortable, and evening conditions are likely to be mild enough for a relaxed outlook.
The week continues midweek on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 15°C. Cooler air settles overnight at about 6°C. Minimal chance of showers keeps conditions pleasant, and gentle breezes aid a calm atmosphere. Overall, it looks dry, rounding off the week on a mild note, suggesting more sunshine ahead. Warmer spells remain possible next.
This article was automatically generated
