Today, Wednesday, September 17, sees moderate rain through much of the day, with only brief drier spells. Breezy conditions could persist, and temperatures may reach about 17°C. The forecast indicates ongoing wet weather, so persistent rainfall is likely. The region, including Aberystwyth, should expect steady showers.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain nearby, but fewer showers might appear by afternoon. Winds remain moderate, and temperatures hover about 18°C. Weather forecasts suggest occasional drizzle in the early hours, with a possibility of cloudier skies later. Damp conditions could linger, though it may turn slightly calmer overall.
Friday looks mostly cloudy, with limited sunshine breaking through. Patchy wet spells remain on the cards, and temperatures could reach about 19°C. Early morning mist may clear, allowing for brighter intervals later. The breeze should ease somewhat, but keep an eye out for sporadic showers into the evening.
Saturday starts wet, with heavy downpours more likely in the morning. Winds could strengthen, and daytime temperatures linger about 14°C. Showers might turn more intense by mid-afternoon, so expect substantial rainfall. Some brief breaks in the clouds are possible, yet the overall weather pattern remains unsettled throughout the day.
Sunday brings an unsettled scene, with patchy rain during the morning and temperatures about 12°C. Occasional drizzle may appear, though some brief sunshine could emerge later. Stronger gusts are forecast in certain regions. The final stretch of this week remains changeable, as periods of cloud and showery spells move in. Clearer moments could still provide short respite before dusk.
This article was automatically generated
