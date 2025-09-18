Monday stays on the cooler side, with patchy rain in some spots. Temperatures start about 9°C early on, edging near 12°C later in the day. Overcast periods are expected, though occasional bright spells might appear. Gusty winds could occasionally pick up more. The broader forecast suggests a mix of lingering cloud cover and possible light showers. Rainfall appears less intense than earlier in the week, fostering calmer conditions overall, yet cooler winds remain likely overnight. Humidity levels stay moderate, ensuring a slightly crisp ambience. Spotty drizzle is still possible later on, although many areas might stay dry. Occasional cloud breaks could reveal evening light.