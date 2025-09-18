Today, Thursday, September 18, brings mild conditions, with drizzle early on and heavier rain likely heading into midday. Temperatures stay close to 13°C at sunrise and near 18°C by late afternoon. Local weather suggests a damp morning overall.
Tomorrow remains unsettled in many areas. In Aberystwyth, light rain could pop up throughout the day, starting near 14°C and peaking close to 18°C. Occasional breaks in the clouds may offer brief dryness, though drizzle stays on the cards.
Saturday looks wetter, featuring moderate rain especially around midday. Temperatures hover about 14°C in the morning, rising near 18°C by late afternoon. Persistent showers are likely through much of the day.
Sunday appears cooler, with moderate rain persisting for most of the day. Early readings hover around 11°C, climbing to roughly 14°C. Skies stay gloomy, and drizzle could linger into late evening. Brisk conditions will accentuate that damp feel.
Monday stays on the cooler side, with patchy rain in some spots. Temperatures start about 9°C early on, edging near 12°C later in the day. Overcast periods are expected, though occasional bright spells might appear. Gusty winds could occasionally pick up more. The broader forecast suggests a mix of lingering cloud cover and possible light showers. Rainfall appears less intense than earlier in the week, fostering calmer conditions overall, yet cooler winds remain likely overnight. Humidity levels stay moderate, ensuring a slightly crisp ambience. Spotty drizzle is still possible later on, although many areas might stay dry. Occasional cloud breaks could reveal evening light.
This article was automatically generated
