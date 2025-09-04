Today, Thursday, September 4, in Aberystwyth will feature steady spells of moderate rain and temperatures about 15°C. Conditions stay wet from morning to night, with occasional breaks in the clouds. Winds remain noticeable and somewhat breezy, but not too strong. Skies remain mostly grey, keeping the atmosphere persistently damp overall.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain easing at times, with temperatures near 16°C. Occasional drizzle appears early on, but breaks in the weather become more frequent later in the day. Cloud cover still lingers, limiting sunshine. Winds drop slightly, offering calmer conditions than today, yet some showers remain highly possible by evening.
This weekend starts on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a boost in temperatures near 20°C. Minimal rain is expected, leaving the day mostly dry. Breezes might pick up, but sunny spells should dominate. Unsettled weather is not predicted, so conditions stay bright and mild. Humidity remains, keeping midday comfortable.
Sunday continues the weekend theme but sees moderate rain returning, with temperatures near 18°C. Showers develop from early morning, intensifying in some spots. Overcast skies become prevalent, though brief gaps may appear. Winds speed up slightly compared to Saturday, bringing a fresher feel. Damp weather stays prominent throughout the day.
Heading into Monday sees patchy rain lingering and temperatures about 17°C. Periodic drizzle and overcast spells dominate the morning. Rainfall becomes intermittent, offering occasional drier moments. Gusts remain moderate, but the atmosphere feels cooler than the weekend. Conditions look unsettled, wrapping up the forecast without much sign of persistent sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
