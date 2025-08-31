Today, Sunday, August 31, sees moderate rain from morning until late evening. Temperatures near 18°C keep the air cool, and heavier bursts may appear later. Clouds stay dense, and a brisk breeze could sweep across the area. Showers are likely to continue well into the night. Wet weather dominates today’s forecast.
Tomorrow continues that damp spell on Monday, with moderate rain persisting. Temperatures about 16°C offer a cooler feel, while breezy intervals remain possible. The chance of showers stays high all day, and occasional lighter breaks might occur, but do not expect prolonged dryness. Confidence in persistent rain grows.
The following day, Tuesday, brings patchy rain, though some drier windows could pop up. Temperatures near 18°C feel a touch milder, and any showers are likely weaker than earlier in the week. Clouds could linger, but the occasional sunny interval might break through in the afternoon. Light winds offer gentle relief.
Midweek, Wednesday, looks unsettled with moderate rain returning. Breezy conditions add a fresh edge, and temperatures about 18°C maintain mild air. Expect heavier bursts during the morning before steadier showers linger well into the evening. Cloud cover remains dense, limiting any significant bright spells. Brief lulls may still appear.
Thursday continues the rainy trend with moderate conditions. Temperatures hover near 16°C, making it feel quite cool under the persistent cloud. Showers could be frequent, accompanied by a noticeable breeze. The day remains dull, and further spells of rain are possible late into the night across much of Aberystwyth. Occasional gusts.
This article was automatically generated
