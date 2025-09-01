In Aberystwyth, today, Monday, September 1, sees moderate rain with temperatures near 16°C and about 13°C later on. Showers linger throughout the morning and well into the afternoon, keeping skies overcast and conditions fairly soggy. Occasional drizzle appears intermittently, maintaining a damp feel from dawn to dusk under persistent cloud.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with brighter spells emerging during midday. Temperatures reach near 18°C, while nights settle about 10°C, offering a slight reprieve from the constant dampness. Rainfall risk remains visible in scattered spots, but occasional sunny breaks could make conditions feel more pleasant overall, although some lingering drizzle remains.
The following day sees moderate rain returning, bringing heavier showers in parts of the region. Conditions stay damp with temperatures about 19°C midday before settling near 14°C overnight. Rain persists on and off, possibly easing at times, yet clouds dominate the sky for much of Wednesday, sustaining a wet spell.
Another soggy pattern continues on Thursday, with temperatures about 14°C through midday and near 12°C once evening settles. Expect on-and-off showers to dominate, occasionally breaking into drizzle under cloudy skies. Brief lulls in rainfall might arise, though consistent patches of wet weather remain firmly in place, creating an unsettled stretch.
Moving into Friday, patchy rain persists, with temperatures near 16°C around midday and edging about 12°C later on. Some scattered drizzle could emerge, though drier spells might punctuate the afternoon. Thicker cloud cover lingers, but any rain bursts appear lighter compared to earlier in the week, maintaining mild late-summer conditions.
