Today, Monday, August 4, brings moderate rain from dawn until late evening in Aberystwyth, with persistent drizzle at times. Conditions remain wet, and temperatures near 18°C keep things slightly cool throughout the day. Light rain gradually eases by night, though occasional showers are still possible before midnight.
Tomorrow, patchy rain nearby is expected during the early hours but should lessen by midday. Temperatures about 17°C take hold, and the afternoon might brighten with sunny intervals appearing. Evening skies could turn partly cloudy, leaving a calmer atmosphere overnight, though a brief sprinkle remains a possibility.
More settled conditions arrive on Wednesday, with cloudy skies and fewer chances of rain. Temperatures near 18°C provide a comfortable feel, and bursts of sunshine appear by afternoon. Overcast patches might roll in later, but no significant downpours are on the cards, keeping the day pleasant and clear.
A return of scattered showers arrives on Thursday, especially in the morning. Temperatures near 18°C again offer mild conditions, but patchy rain could linger. Drier spells develop as the day advances, giving way to sunnier breaks in the evening. Night-time clouds likely persist, although any further rain appears light.
A partly cloudy setup emerges on Friday with temperatures about 18°C, and occasional sunshine breaking through. Rain prospects remain low, leaving the day generally settled. The rest of the week looks to follow a pattern of mild weather and scattered clouds. Further improvements may develop this weekend, maintaining a pleasant outlook. Clear spells form overnight, ensuring a calm end.
This article was automatically generated
