Today (Sunday, August 3) brings patchy rain in the morning, clearing for some sunny spells later across the region. Temperatures near 18°C with lows about 13°C can be expected through evening hours. Rain showers are likely, but glimpses of sunshine should sneak through. Light breezes keep conditions comfortable for a mild day overall.
Moderate rain arrives tomorrow with frequent showers and a brisk wind, creating a wet start. Temperatures near 18°C, dropping to about 14°C, encourage a cooler feel under grey skies. Some drizzle may persist, though brief breaks in the cloud are possible. A stronger breeze could make it feel cooler at times.
Patchy rain remains Tuesday in Aberystwyth, bringing periods of thicker cloud cover throughout the daytime hours. Expect near 16°C by day and lows about 13°C overnight. Breezes might strengthen occasionally, keeping conditions brisk, but occasional lighter spots could offer short periods of bright skies. Local weather watchers anticipate a modest mix of drizzle and clearer moments.
Partly cloudy skies appear Wednesday, with a chance of sunshine throughout the afternoon and minimal rain. Highs near 17°C and overnight temperatures about 12°C keep things cool. Only light drizzle is expected, so it should stay fairly dry. Gentle winds add to a pleasant midweek outlook.
Moderate rain could return Thursday, bringing more frequent showers and breezy conditions. Highest values near 16°C, with lows about 14°C. Damp spells are likely, though an occasional break might offer short dryness. Gusts might pick up, adding some breeze to the late-week climate overall.
This article was automatically generated
