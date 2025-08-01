Today, Friday, August 1 in Aberystwyth is expected to start clear, shifting to patchy rain by midday. Temperatures are likely to reach near 16°C, with a light drizzle possible in the afternoon. Skies may brighten late evening, but overnight conditions remain partly cloudy with lows near 12°C. Winds look fairly light, but a brisk breeze could develop late in the afternoon.
Tomorrow should be partly cloudy overall, with any remaining drizzle clearing by midday. Temperatures about 17°C and gentle breezes should bring a mild feel through the day. Overnight dryness and occasional cloud cover are likely, keeping lows near 10°C. Cloud layers might thin briefly late on.
Sunday might see patchy rain throughout, with heavier spots early before easing later on. Temperatures near 18°C are anticipated, though occasional downpours remain possible. This weekend weather could shift rapidly, so expect both cloudy spells and brighter breaks into late evening. Breezes stay moderate, ensuring some relief from humidity.
Monday may bring moderate rain at times and gusty breezes around midday. Temperatures about 18°C are likely, with rain potentially heavier in the afternoon. Cloud cover is expected throughout the day, while stronger winds pick up towards dusk and overnight. Overnight temperatures may settle near 14°C.
Tuesday appears to remain unsettled, featuring patchy rain early on before clearer intervals. Temperatures near 16°C should dominate, and lighter showers could linger into midday. Late afternoon skies may turn cloudy again, with lows about 13°C by nightfall, wrapping up an eventful stretch of weather. Winds remain gentle.
This article was automatically generated
